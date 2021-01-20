BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston College men’s basketball team had Wednesday’s game against Virginia Tech postponed, and now a second game will have to be rescheduled due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Eagles. Boston College will no longer host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, the ACC announced Wednesday.
This weekend’s game against Pitt was postponed following a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the BC men’s basketball program, the ACC announced.
The Eagles are just 3-10 on the season, including a 1-6 record in ACC play. Their next scheduled game is now Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Clemson.
The BC women’s basketball team also had their Thursday game against Clemson postponed due to a positive test on the team.