BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and cities across the country lit up their skylines Tuesday night in honor of all those who have died from the coronavirus. Amber is the newly designated COVID-19 memorial color.
Churches in America also paid tribute to the pandemic victims. From the National Cathedral to Boston’s Old South Church, bells tolled around the country in remembrance of all who have died.
The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 400,000 on Tuesday. More than 1,100 in Boston have died.