WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A man was shot by police Tuesday morning after officers responded to a Wakefield home and found a woman who appeared to have been murdered.
It happened on Otis Street after police found the woman dead in the basement.
“Additional officers were called to the scene. During the incident a male was shot by Wakefield police,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.
The man was taken to an area hospital. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team he is in critical condition.
No police officers were hurt during the incident.
No further information is currently available.