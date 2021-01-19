CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Wakefield News, Wakefield Police

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – A man was shot by police Tuesday morning after officers responded to a Wakefield home and found a woman who appeared to have been murdered.

It happened on Otis Street after police found the woman dead in the basement.

Police on scene after a man was shot by police in Wakefield. (WBZ-TV)

“Additional officers were called to the scene. During the incident a male was shot by Wakefield police,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team he is in critical condition.

No police officers were hurt during the incident.

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff