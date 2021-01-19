BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is quite busy these days, as he has a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lined up for next weekend, with a Super Bowl trip at stake. Yet the future Hall of Fame quarterback took a little bit of time out of his preparation to make a case for a former teammate to earn a spot in Canton.

Brady took to Twitter to argue that Richard Seymour — with whom Brady played from 2001-08, winning three Super Bowls — deserves the call to the Hall this year.

“I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF,” Brady wrote. “Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship [football] each & every [week]. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to [football] history.”

I would love to see Richard Seymour inducted into NFL HOF. Not only was he a dominant player but a team-first, selfless player who played championship fb each & every wk. He was a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty & deserves to be recognized for his contributions to fb history — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2021

Seymour was drafted by Bill Belichick with the sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft. He started 10 regular-season games as a rookie before starting in Super Bowl XXXVI, where he recorded three solo tackles — two of which were for a loss.

Seymour was a part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl runs in 2003 and 2004, as well as the undefeated regular season in 2007. He was traded to Oakland in 2008, where he recorded 18.5 sacks in 53 games.

Seymour sent a tweet of appreciation to Brady, noting that if not for uncalled holding penalties in Super Bowl XLII, that undefeated season would have ended in glory.

thx TB12 the goat 🐐. go win lucky number 7 you always make us proud! playing against you for 12 years made me better…

if i wasn't held by 2/3 guys on the helmet catch this would be #8 @elimanning 🙃🤭 https://t.co/t2hIMKNS1H — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) January 19, 2021

Seymour was named to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame’s All-2000s Team, in addition to being named a First Team All-Pro three times while making seven Pro Bowls.

This year marks the third straight year that Seymour was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Among post-2000 Patriots already inducted, cornerback Ty Law, wide receiver Randy Moss, and linebacker Junior Seau have earned enshrinement — though the latter two did the bulk of their work outside of Foxboro.