MILFORD (CBS) – Investigators are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing Apple products from several Target stores in the area.
Police said the two recently went into a store in Milford and threatened an employee before stealing nearly $5,900 worth of iPads and Apple watches.
The pair is also wanted for robbing Target stores in Framingham, North Attleboro and Warwick, Rhode Island.
Investigators said the two are using a white sedan with a sunroof, possibly a BMW, with heavy tint and black wheels.
To see more surveillance photos, click here.
Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police at 508-473-1113.