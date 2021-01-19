CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Milford News, Target

MILFORD (CBS) – Investigators are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing Apple products from several Target stores in the area.

Police said the two recently went into a store in Milford and threatened an employee before stealing nearly $5,900 worth of iPads and Apple watches.

The pair is also wanted for robbing Target stores in Framingham, North Attleboro and Warwick, Rhode Island.

Investigators said the two are using a white sedan with a sunroof, possibly a BMW, with heavy tint and black wheels.

Police say these two are wanted for robbing the Target in Milford. (Photo credit: Mass. Most Wanted)

To see more surveillance photos, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford Police at 508-473-1113.

CBSBoston.com Staff