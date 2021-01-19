PITTSFIELD (AP) – The National Guard has responded to a Berkshire County nursing home where there have been more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff, authorities said.
The Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Pittsfield in its latest report said 72 residents and 37 staff have tested positive for the disease to date, with 52 active cases among residents and 27 among staff, The Berkshire Eagle reported Monday.
The number of deaths was not disclosed.
Nancy Zappolo, a vice president of Springside owner BaneCare, said staff are working with members of the National Guard assigned to the facility by the state Department of Public Health. She said the facility is “following a clear plan to address the number of COVID cases at Springside.”
Mayor Linda Tyer is monitoring the outbreak.
“Any time that we have an outbreak of this magnitude at a long-term care facility it’s upsetting and alarming,” Tyer said. “Once it starts, it’s very difficult to get it contained.”
