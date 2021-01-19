NORTON (CBS) – Norton residents lined streets in town to give a final salute to Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses who died from COVID-19 last week. Desfosses served Norton for 30 years, was the honor guard commander and trained officers for the department.
A funeral with full police honors was held at St. Mary’s Church in Norton, but there was limited space so those wishing to pay their respects lined the streets as the funeral procession passed.
Desfosses leaves behind his wife and four children. He is the fourth Massachusetts police officer to die from COVID-19.
A GoFundMe page for his family has raised more than $130,000.