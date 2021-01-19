BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution are bringing back the team’s MVP. The Revs have re-signed goalkeeper Matt Turner, the team announced Tuesday.
Turner was named the Revolution Team MVP in 2020 after helping set a club record for lowest goals-against average in a season at 1.09. The 26-year-old was second in the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting after going 8-7-7 with six shutouts during the campaign.
Turner has started 69 games for the Revolution since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016, going 24-21-23 with 16 shutouts. He ranks among the Revolution’s top-three goalkeepers all-time in saves percentage, saves, wins, and minutes played in net.
Turner is currently in Bradenton, Fla for January Camp with the United States Men’s National Team.