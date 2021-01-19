Jon Lester Signs With Washington NationalsThere were some rumblings that maybe Jon Lester would return to Boston and finish his career where it started, but the Red Sox never reached out and Lester is now a member of the Washington Nationals.

Varlamov, Pageau Lead Islanders To 1-0 Win Over BruinsThe New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 in their home opener Monday.

Red Sox Have Three Players On Baseball America's List Of Top 100 Prospects For 2021The Red Sox haven't done much to improve the big league team this offseason, but at least Boston's prospect pool is looking promising.

Bruce Arians Takes Shot At Patriots, Says He Allows Tom Brady 'To Be Himself'If Tom Brady winning another playoff game wasn't enough to get New England fired up on Monday morning, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took a bit of a shot at the coaching staff in New England after Brady helped lead his Buccaneers to the NFC Championship Game.

Wednesday's Celtics-76ers Game Could Be In JeopardyThe Celtics and the 76ers are supposed to play each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night, but that matchup may have to wait.