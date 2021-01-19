BOSTON (CBS) – Changes for remote and hybrid learning begin Tuesday in Massachusetts to make sure students are having live interactions with their teachers every day.
State education authorities are hoping these new rules will help with some of the isolation students are dealing with during the pandemic.
Schools that are using a hybrid model must now provide an average of three and a-half hours of live instruction a day.
Schools that are fully remote must provide an average of four hours of live instruction a day. That can include live online classes or live streaming the in-person instruction for students to access from home, as well as small group instruction. Live check-ins between students and teachers are required every day.
These changes were proposed as more students were struggling with anxiety and depression.
Any district that does not comply or receive a waiver by Tuesday has to make up any missed time by the end of the school year.