HOLLISTON (CBS) – A Holliston woman died Tuesday after running back in to her burning home in a desperate attempt to save more than a dozen dogs that were trapped inside.

Firefighters were called to the house on Winter Street late Monday night and found fire in the living room and backyard and flames going through the roof.

Initially, a couple safely escaped the fire. But the state fire marshal’s office said one of them ran back into the house to save the dogs, but they were in cages.

The woman ended up trapped on the second floor. Firefighters found her near a bedroom and pulled her out, Deputy Fire Chief Mark Dellicker said at the scene.

A fire overnight in #Holliston has an entire neighborhood in disbelief. The State Fire Marshal’s office says a couple made it out of the home and then one of them went back in to save animals inside. That person later succumbed to their injuries. @wbz pic.twitter.com/PKevoyq1N0 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) January 19, 2021

Firefighters took both people to an area hospital, but the woman did not survive. Her identity has not been released.

There were several pets in the house and more than a dozen dogs died, firefighters said.

Neighbors said the couple had dozens of rescue animals.

“She seemed to really love her pets, she took really good care of them,” said neighbor Kathy Montgomery.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.