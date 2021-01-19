BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park will become the second mass COVID vaccination site in the state, joining Gillette Stadium, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Tuesday.
The ballpark will open on February 1 and will administer vaccines by appointment to eligible residents in the Phase One priority groups.
The site is expected to stay open through the beginning of baseball season in early April.
CIC Health will operate the site, with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Initially, up to 500 vaccines will be administered per day at the ballpark and will soon ramp up to 1,000 vaccines per day.
Gillette Stadium officially opened on Monday as the first mass vaccination site for first responders and healthcare workers in Massachusetts.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only through the CIC Health website.