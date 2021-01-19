BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,567 new confirmed COVID cases and 45 more deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 454,102 while the total number of deaths is 13,469.
There were 55,565 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.94%.
There are 2,213 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, which is an increase of seven since Monday. There are 432 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 93,300 active cases in Massachusetts.