BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper was uninjured Tuesday morning after a brick shattered the window of their cruiser in Downtown Boston.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Surface Road near State Street.
The trooper was in plain clothes in an unmarked cruiser when the brick shattered a small window behind the driver’s side rear window.
Though the brick put a hole in the window, it did not penetrate the cruiser.
State Police said they do not yet know if the cruiser was targeted specifically. They are investigating if the brick was thrown by someone, or if it was kicked up from another vehicle.