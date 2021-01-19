BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade for a second year in a row.
The South Boston Allied Veterans Council, which runs the parade, tweeted the news Tuesday morning.
“Due to ongoing state restrictions limiting outdoor public events to 25 people, the 2021 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade has been canceled,” the organization said. “We look forward to finally seeing you all again in 2022.”
— South Boston AWVC (@SBAWVC) January 19, 2021
Massachusetts has strictly limited gatherings amid a surge in coronavirus cases. There are nearly 100,000 estimated active cases in the state.
St. Patrick’s Day is March 17. This would have been the 120th anniversary of the parade.
Last year’s parade was canceled at the onset of the pandemic in the United States.