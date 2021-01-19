BOSTON (CBS) — The contest between Boston College and Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball teams scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, due to a positive COVID-19 test within the BC program.
The Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement on Tuesday, noting that contact tracing is underway and the necessary people have entered quarantine.
The Eagles are just 3-10 on the season, including a 1-6 record in ACC play. The Hokies are 11-2 on the season, with a 5-1 in-conference record.
BC’s next scheduled game is Saturday at home against Pitt.