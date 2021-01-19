WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Thirty-one Chihuahua-type dogs were taken from a Weymouth home last week. The Animal Rescue League of Boston said the animals were rescued from unsanitary conditions which were likely caused by overcrowding.
One dog needed emergency attention and was immediately taken to an animal hospital.
ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center took and examined 20 dogs. Several were diagnosed with heart murmurs and dental diseases but the majority of them will be available for adoption later in the week.
The other dogs were taken to an animal organization on the South Shore.
ARL asks anyone who knows of an overcrowding situation to call ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 x110 or email them at cruelty@arlboston.org. Overcrowding can lead to health problems and behavioral issues for animals.