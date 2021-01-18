STOUGHTON (CBS) – A woman was seriously injured and her passenger was killed in a rollover crash on Monday in Stoughton.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Route 24 North near Route 139.
Massachusetts State Police said the woman was driving a Lexus SUV when she went off the right side of Route 24 and rolled over multiple times.
The woman was trapped in the SUV and had to be removed by firefighters. She was rushed to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.
A man who was in the front seat of the vehicle was ejected during the crash. He was taken to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.
State Police are working to determine what caused the crash.