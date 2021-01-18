WEST SWANZEY, N.H. (CBS) – Someone in New Hampshire became $2 million richer over the weekend.
Gomarlo’s supermarket in West Swanzey sold a $2 million Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing.
There were no jackpot winners in the Powerball or Mega Millions this weekend.
That means the Mega Millions is now worth $850 million, the second-largest game in history.
The Powerball isn’t far behind with a jackpot now at $730 million.
The next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday and the Powerball picks will be made on Wednesday.