Tom Brady, Drew Brees Share One Final Moment On Field After Buccaneers Beat SaintsWith Drew Brees reportedly set to retire this offseason, Tom Brady made sure to spend some extra time with his fellow quarterback after the Bucs beat the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.

Tom Brady Wasn't Great, But It's Utterly Absurd That He's Playing For Another Super BowlWhat Tom Brady is doing is beyond the scope of human understanding. What other conclusion could possibly account for the sheer nonchalance or even outright exasperation that a 43-year-old quarterback not only survived an NFL season but has somehow made it to the penultimate weekend of the year?

Tom Brady Rejected On High Five Request From Official After Scoring TouchdownBefore getting to the sideline, Tom Brady took a shot at getting a high-five from the official working the Bucs' side of the field. The official did not oblige.

Drew Brees Falls Apart, Tom Brady Hangs On As Bucs Beat Saints In NFC Divisional Playoff GameSunday evening's matchup in New Orleans featured two of the most prolific quarterbacks of all time squaring off for a playoff game. Based on the play in the first half, though, you'd never know it.

Drew Brees Is Retiring, According To Jay GlazerThere's been a whole lot of unknown when it comes to Drew Brees and potential retirement at the end of the season. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer showed up Sunday evening to wipe all of that away.