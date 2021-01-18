NORTON (CBS) – A funeral procession will be held in Norton on Tuesday afternoon for Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses who died last week of COVID-19. Desfosses was a father of four and served the community for over 30 years.
A funeral with full police honors will be held at St. Mary’s Church, but there will be very limited access due to COVID-19 guidelines. The Desfosses family and the police department ask any residents and businesses who wish to pay respects to do so along the procession route to St. Mary’s Church.
The procession will begin on Mansfield Ave. (Route 140) at about 1:15 p.m. and continue through the center of town, taking a right onto West Main Street and continuing to St. Mary’s Church.
Norton Police ask people to remain socially distant while paying respects.