FOXBORO (CBS) – Gillette Stadium will officially open on Monday as the first mass vaccination site for first responders and healthcare workers in Massachusetts.
Cambridge-based CIC Health is operating the site, Fallon Ambulance is administering the vaccines, and Mass. General Brigham is providing medical oversight.
The Gillette facility will begin with the capacity to administer 300 shots a day then over time build up to 5,000 vaccinations a day.
This is the first sports venue in the northeast converted into a mass vaccination site. They started issuing vaccines last week to staff members.
Fenway Park is next in line to become a vaccination venue, potentially as soon as next month.
Vaccines will be available by appointment only through the CIC Health website.