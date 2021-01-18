Red Sox Have Three Players On Baseball America's List Of Top 100 Prospects For 2021The Red Sox haven't done much to improve the big league team this offseason, but at least Boston's prospect pool is looking promising.

Bruce Arians Takes Shot At Patriots, Says He Allows Tom Brady 'To Be Himself'If Tom Brady winning another playoff game wasn't enough to get New England fired up on Monday morning, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians took a bit of a shot at the coaching staff in New England after Brady helped lead his Buccaneers to the NFC Championship Game.

Wednesday's Celtics-76ers Game Could Be In JeopardyThe Celtics and the 76ers are supposed to play each other for the first time this season on Wednesday night, but that matchup may have to wait.

Kemba Walker Rusty, But Also 'Pain-Free' In Return For Celtics

Tom Brady, Drew Brees Share One Final Moment On Field After Buccaneers Beat SaintsWith Drew Brees reportedly set to retire this offseason, Tom Brady made sure to spend some extra time with his fellow quarterback after the Bucs beat the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round.