BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,224 new confirmed COVID cases and 52 more deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 451,535 while the total number of deaths is 13,424.
There were 49,917 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.91%.
There are 2,206 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, which is an increase of 41 since Sunday. There are 427 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 98,750 active cases in Massachusetts.