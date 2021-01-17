BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,283 new confirmed COVID cases and 67 more deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 448,311 while the total number of deaths is 13,372.
There were 89,177 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.86%.
There are 2,165 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday, which is a decrease of 32 since Saturday. There are 433 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 98,476 active cases in Massachusetts.