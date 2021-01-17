BOSTON (CBS) – With no date set for the 2021 Boston Marathon, the Boston Athletic Association is still working to connect runners.
They’ve launched a virtual athletes’ village that includes free monthly challenges, paid training programs and a forum where runners can ask and answer each other’s questions.
Runners can make an account on the B.A.A. website.
This year’s race marks the historic 125th Boston Marathon.
The 2020 event was held virtually, and officials announced the 2021 race will not be held until the fall. Officials haven’t shared a timeline for when they plan to announce a date.