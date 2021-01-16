BOSTON (CBS) – The most durable member of last year’s rotation for the Boston Red Sox is now coming back.

Left-hander Martin Perez, who had his option declined by the Red Sox on Nov. 1, will now reportedly return to the team on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2022.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the news on Saturday.

Full Perez terms with Red Sox: One-year, $5M guarantee. 2021: $4.5M. 2022: $6M club option or $500K buyout. Incentives in ‘21: $100K each for 130, 140, 150, 160, 170 IP (Max $500K). Incentives in ‘22: $100K each for 130, 140, 150, 160, 170 IP, $250K for 180 IP (Max $750K). — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2021

Perez will earn $4.5 million in 2021 with a $6 million option that includes a $500,000 buyout. Therefore, the 29-year-old will be guaranteed $5 million. As of Saturday night, the Red Sox have not confirmed the deal.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand said “The deal is done, but pending physical, per source.”

The deal is done, but pending physical, per source. https://t.co/aTVP6UPcSl — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 16, 2021

The southpaw was the lone pitcher for Boston to make all 12 of his scheduled starts in last year’s shortened 60-game season. He went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA over those 12 outings.