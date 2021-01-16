PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Pelham, New Hampshire said residents held a man and a woman at gunpoint after an attempted vehicle theft Friday night. Carolyn Eaton, 24, of Cambridge, and David Abichaker, 28, of Roslindale, are now facing multiple charges.

At 9:15 p.m., a man on Plower Road called police to report his family had blocked a car in and he was holding two people at gunpoint.

The caller said he had found Eaton and Abichaker on his father’s property. They were allegedly trying to steal a truck and almost drove into him.

When police got there, they set a perimeter and told Eaton and Abichaker to get out of the car.

Neither got out for hours, according to police.

At one point, Eaton allegedly got out of the car, walked around it, and got back in on the passenger’s side while Abichaker moved over.

Police said Abichaker got out at 11:10 p.m., but moved towards the officers and was tased. He and Eaton were then arrested without further incident.

Eaton was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. She was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Hillsborough Superior Court on January 19. Abichaker was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. He was released and will be arraigned at Salem District Court on February 8.