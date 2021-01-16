Bruins Fall 2-1 Against Devils On OT Goal By Egor SharangovichEgor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Celtics Run Past Magic 124-97 After Week-Long HiatusJaylen Brown had 21 points and eight assists and the Boston Celtics rolled to an 124-97 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Red Sox, Devers Agree To One-Year $4,575,000 DealThe Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $4,575,000, one-year deal with third baseman Rafael Devers that avoided salary arbitration.

Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis Upgraded To Available For Celtics Friday Night Vs. MagicThe Celtics are set to return to action on Friday night, and they won't be as shorthanded as originally anticipated.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?