BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,657 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 more deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 444,028 while the total number of deaths is 13,305.
There were 112,120 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.15%.
There are 2,197 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, which is a decrease of four since Friday. There are 433 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 98,317 active cases in Massachusetts.