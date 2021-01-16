DANVERS (CBS) – The Danvers Police Department announced via their social media accounts that their recently retired police chief Patrick Ambrose passed away on Saturday.
Chief Ambrose served the department and the town of Danvers for 35 years.
“The Danvers Police Department is heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of recently retired Chief Patrick Ambrose,” said the department in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Wendy, and children, Patrick, Brenna and Aidan.”
Ambrose’s last day on the job was Friday, Jan. 8, when a parade of sirens and flashing lights from emergency vehicles gave him a send off.
His son, Patrick Ambrose Jr., who is also a police officer, gave his father’s final radio call.
“Dad, you served the department and town with nothing but pride, professionalism and respect throughout your career. The Town of Danvers, the Police Department and your family are all thankful for everything you’ve done. I’ve always looked up to you as a mentor and a role model, and it was always my goal to follow in your footsteps and become a police officer,” Ambrose Jr. said.
Police have not specified yet how Ambrose died.