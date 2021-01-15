WAYLAND (CBS) — Random potatoes are showing up on front lawn of the Wayland Free Public Library.
And not just any potatoes. “Perfectly lovely baked russets,” according to the library’s Facebook page.
A single potato appeared on the lawn on Monday. A second potato appeared on Wednesday, and no one seems to know where they came from.
“None of us can imagine how they got here…part of a rare potato migration? Kid on a bus revolted by a packed lunch?” the librarians speculated on Facebook.
The library’s Facebook page is asking the public for its solutions.
Some commenters got creative with their suggestions.
“It’s just napping before taking its daily stroll on the walking trail,” said one post.
“A game of hot potato gone awry?” guessed someone else.