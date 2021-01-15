Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis Upgraded To Available For Celtics Friday Night Vs. MagicThe Celtics are set to return to action on Friday night, and they won't be as shorthanded as originally anticipated.

Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Stephon Gilmore Fires Off A Cryptic Tweet, Promising An 'Interesting Year' In 2021Stephon Gilmore sent out an interesting tweet on Thursday night.

Lots Of Love For Kevan Miller After Defenseman Makes Return To Bruins LineupFor Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, his return to the Bruins lineup Thursday night was nearly two years in the making.

Brad Marchand Calls Tuukka Rask 'The Backbone' Of Bruins After Shootout Win Over DevilsBrad Marchand had a goal, assist and the shootout winner in the Bruins' season-opener, but after the game all he wanted to do was talk Tuukka.