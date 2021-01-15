BOSTON (CBS) – Virtual fitness classes and some fun outdoor family activities highlight our To Do List this week.
DAY SKIING
If you want to hit the slopes, Bretton Woods, New Hampshire’s largest ski area, offers award-winning skiing and riding in the White Mountains. Enjoy the gondola and scenery, along with plenty of activities like sleigh rides, skating, and tubing. Reserve your tickets and rentals online in advance.
https://www.brettonwoods.com
When: M-Th 9a-4p, F-Sun 8a-4p
Where: Bretton Woods, NH
Cost: Prices Vary
FREE ONLINE FITNESS
Now through May, work out for free with Boston Parks during their Winter Fitness Series. Nine different classes are offered weekly, with options like salsa and Zumba. You don’t need to leave your home; it’s all online.
https://www.boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/boston-parks-fitness-series
When: Now through May 1
Where: Boston.gov/fitness
Cost: Free
WINTER WALK
Go on a winter walk at Old Sturbridge Village and get a taste of what life was like in the 1800s, by doing things like visiting farm animals and going on a horse drawn wagon ride.
https://www.osv.org/event/winter-walks-at-the-village/
When: January 15-18, 22-24, 29-31, February 5-7, 12-21, 26-28, 9:30am to 4pm
Where: Sturbridge, MA
Cost: Adults $14, Youth $7 through Feb 7.
CELEBRATING MLK
On Monday, the Museum of Fine Arts is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, virtually. Starting at 5pm, the event will stream online and will include featured speakers and a musical performance.
https://www.mfa.org
When: January 18 (5-6pm)
Where: Online
Cost: Free