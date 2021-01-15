BOSTON (CBS) — With the NFL offseason already upon us in New England, attention has turned to the 2021 season. The Patriots are going to be busy as the team attempts to retool the roster, with finding a new franchise quarterback atop Bill Belichick to-do list.
But there is also the little matter of star cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The All Pro is signed through the 2021 season, but there were rumblings that he may not be thrilled with his contract situation throughout the 2020 season. Trade rumors really ramped up around the deadline when Gilmore’s house hit the market.
And now we have a rather cryptic tweet by Gilmore, which he fired off Thursday night, to further fuel speculation about his future in New England.
2021 will be a interesting year
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 14, 2021
Now, given how 2020 went, that tweet could mean a lot of things and may not be related to football at all. But without any playoff football to focus on in New England, it’s given Patriots fans plenty of time to analyze and over-analyze anything and everything on the twitterverse.
And a tweet like that certainly makes things interesting for all parties involved.