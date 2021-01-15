FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A New York man and a Massachusetts woman are accused of running two brothels out of Framingham homes. Samuel Artunduaga Herrera, 47, of Queens, New York, and Alejandra Arguello-Uribe, 38, of Framingham, were indicted Thursday.
The pair has been under investigation by the Mass. State Police since 2019. According to the Massachusetts Attorney’s General’s Office, Herrera ran one location himself and Herrera and Arguello-Uribe ran the second location together.
The AG’s investigation found the brothel had between 20 and 30 customers each day.
Arguello-Uribe was arrested in Framingham on Sept. 30, 2020, while Herrera was arrested in New York. Charges again them include sex trafficking, maintaining a house of prostitution, deriving support from prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, and conspiracy.