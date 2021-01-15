BROCKTON (CBS) — Two people are facing charges after a police chase early Friday morning. It started when police were attempting to pull over a car believed to related to a call for shots fired out of Boston around 2 a.m.
Mass. State Police said three troopers initially pursued the car on Route 24 South but as it took Exit 18 to Route 27 and continued speeding toward Brockton, they called the chase off.
As the car approached the intersection of Route 27 and West Avenue, it lost control and crashed into a pole. Brockton and State Police responded to the scene and Boston Police were notified.
The two people in the car were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. State Police said two guns were also found in the car.
When the suspects are released from the hospital, they will be booked on multiple charges.