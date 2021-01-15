BOSTON (CBS) — The second-largest prize in Mega Millions history is on the line Friday night. The drawing for the $750 million jackpot will take place at 11 a.m.
The cash option is now worth $550.6 million.
The current Mega Millions all-time record is $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.
And no matter what happens in Friday night’s drawing, there’s another chance for lottery players to win big this weekend. The Powerball jackpot is up to $640 million, with a cash option of $478.7 million.
The Powerball drawing is set for Saturday night at 11 p.m.