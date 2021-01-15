BOSTON (CBS) – It’s been hard to complain about the weather recently. Boston is in the midst of one of its longest stretches of above-average temperatures on record, starting back in mid-December. Right now, the streak stands at 25 days and counting.

So it should come as no surprise that Saturday’s storm will be way too mild for snow in most of southern New England. An area of low pressure will track right over New England, pushing a warm front through late Friday into Saturday.

Rain will begin shortly after midnight and pick up in intensity towards daybreak. The heaviest of the rain will be in a four-to-six hour window between 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

The rain totals could add up to an inch or more in most areas.

While most in Massachusetts will get a good soaking of rain, some of the higher elevations in the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and northern Worcester County will get some heavy, wet snow during the onset of the storm. Temperatures profiles are marginally cold enough for the snow to fall in the Worcester Hills, but if you are up late enough, you could see that burst of snow before mild air pushes in.

The wind will also be howling throughout the weekend. At the height of the wind on Saturday morning, wind gusts could reach 50+ mph out of the southeast. Fortunately, that lines up with the morning low tide, so coastal flooding concerns are very minimal. Sunday will also be windy, but with the wind direction shifting to the northwest, cold air comes spilling back in.

While Boston started 2021 on a wet note, we’ve largely missed out on rain. Mother Nature even took part in a mini-“Dry January” of late, only breaking that streak yesterday with a 0.10″ rainfall. For the year, Boston is running a rain deficit of 0.89″, but will obviously make up for that on Saturday. As far as snowfall in the future, there may be a couple of chances in the coming weeks, but certainly, nothing set in stone.