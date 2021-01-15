BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,074 new confirmed COVID cases and 75 more deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 438,371 while the total number of deaths is 13,231.
There were 100,968 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.45%.
There are 2,201 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Friday, which is a decrease of 25 since Thursday. There are 451 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 93,597 active cases in Massachusetts.