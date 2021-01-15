BOSTON (CBS) — The juvenile who, police say, allegedly set a police cruiser on fire during a May riot in Boston, was arrested in New York while attempting to board a one-way international flight.
The male teen from Framingham, who has not been identified, was charged with arson of a motor vehicle and inciting a riot earlier this year.
After peaceful protests for George Floyd on Sunday, May 31, at about 9:25 p.m., two Boston Police officers responded to a call and parked their cruiser near the Beantown Pub. A short time later, several people vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows and setting it on fire. The teen was taken into custody by police in June and later released.
When he attempted to board the flight in New York, authorities there discovered the outstanding Boston warrant. On Friday, Boston Police detectives traveled to New York to take custody of the teen.
The juvenile will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court at a later date.