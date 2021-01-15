WORCESTER (CBS) — One year ago Friday, the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team was involved in a tragic crash that killed 20-year-old Grace Rett and severely injured several others. The team was in Vero Beach, Florida when police said Holy Cross coach Patrick Diggins drove directly into the path of an oncoming pickup truck at an intersection.
The crash “left our campus community in shock and grief. Grace was a bright light who touched and inspired so many in our community,” the school tweeted. “We will honor her and the women’s rowing team in a variety of ways this spring, including purchasing new shells for women’s rowing aptly named for Grace: Gratitude, Resilience, Accountability, Commitment, and Enthusiasm.”
— Holy Cross (@holy_cross) January 15, 2021
In December, Rett’s teammates held a 62-hour rowing marathon to raise funds to build an athletic center in Rett’s honor at Our Lady of the Valley in Uxbridge.
Rett is remembered as a hardworking athlete and student who inspired others to also try their hardest.