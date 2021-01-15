What The Celtics Lineup Could Look Like On FridayIt looks like the Celtics will be back in action Friday night, though Brad Stevens may have only half the team at his disposal.

Stephon Gilmore Fires Off A Cryptic Tweet, Promising An 'Interesting Year' In 2021Stephon Gilmore sent out an interesting tweet on Thursday night.

Lots Of Love For Kevan Miller After Defenseman Makes Return To Bruins LineupFor Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, his return to the Bruins lineup Thursday night was nearly two years in the making.

Brad Marchand Calls Tuukka Rask 'The Backbone' Of Bruins After Shootout Win Over DevilsBrad Marchand had a goal, assist and the shootout winner in the Bruins' season-opener, but after the game all he wanted to do was talk Tuukka.

Hurley's Picks: Soaking In The Historical Sweetness Of Tom Brady-Drew Brees MatchupTom Brady. Drew Brees. Likely for the final time ever. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line. Sometimes you just have to appreciate what you've got.