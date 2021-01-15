WEATHER ALERT:Soaking Rains, Howling Wind On Saturday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, Gary Zerola

BOSTON (CBS) — Police have arrested Boston defense attorney Gary Zerola, who was wanted in connection with a rape and breaking and entering in the city.

Boston police said they arrested the 49-year-old at about 12:50 p.m. on Friday after locating his vehicle. He’s expected to be arraigned later in the day in Boston Municipal Court.

Zerola, a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney, was arrested for an alleged sex assault in Boston in 2016.

Boston Police said the charges Zerola is being sought for are new.

