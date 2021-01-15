By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — We may actually get some Celtics basketball on Friday night, with the team set to return after a weeklong COVID-19 layoff. Or rather, only half of the team is set to return.

If all goes as planned throughout the day Friday, the Celtics should have the necessary eight players available to host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. That’s a big IF these days, but Boston had nine players on the practice floor at the Auerbach Center on Thursday.

One of those players was Kemba Walker, who was back to full speed but will not be making his season debut Friday night. Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams have also been ruled out after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 last week, with Carsen Edwards (heath and safety protocols) and Romeo Langford (wrist) also sidelined.

Making matters a little tougher for Brad Stevens is the fact that Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green are all questionable due to health and safety protocols. If all those players are forced to sit out, Stevens will have only eight players at his disposal against the Magic.

And there isn’t much height in the bunch. Here is what Stevens may have available Friday evening:

Guards: Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters

Wing: Aaron Nesmith

Bigs: Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall

That’s not a lot. The Celtics could be down both of their rising stars and two bigs. Without Ojeleye, Boston would have a rookie (Nesmith) with only 39 minutes of action and a dozen field goal attempts in the NBA as its only wing. It’s not an ideal situation for Stevens or the Celtics, but here we are. At least there will (hopefully) be basketball on Friday night.

Fingers crossed that Brown is cleared to play. If not, we’re looking at a potential Smart-Pritchard-Teague-Williams-Thompson starting lineup, and not much to back them up. Stevens’ rotations are going to be fascinating over the next few games as he manages a potentially razor thin roster.

Get ready for a lot of smallball, with at least three guards on the floor at once. Get ready for a lot of screens on offense, and a whole lot of zone defense.

But most importantly, this is an opportunity for the young guys who may otherwise not be afforded one. Nesmith and Waters should let the shots fly while they can.

This is hopefully just temporary. The quartet of questionable players may be back for Sunday’s game against the Knicks. Tatum and Robert Williams could return next Wednesday or Friday against the 76ers.

But until then, it’s going to be an interesting few games for the first place Boston Celtics.