BOSTON (CBS) — Things can obviously change between now and Friday night at 7:30 p.m., but at this very moment, the Boston Celtics will be able to field a team for its contest against the Orlando Magic.

According to Thursday’s injury report, the Celtics will have the required eight players available for Friday night’s game against the Magic at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams and Carsen Edwards have all been ruled out due to health and safety protocols, while Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford have been ruled out due to injuries.

Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Javonte Green and Daniel Theis are all questionable due to health and safety protocols, but Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson have been removed from the injury report. That duo has appeared to cleared quarantine after ending up on the list last week.

Head coach Brad Stevens said that he had nine players taking part in Thursday’s practice, including Walker. So Boston should have eight players on Friday night.

“It’s the first time I’ve been back in the building since last Friday’s walk-through,” Stevens said of Thursday’s session at the Auerbach Center. “It was important for us to get back today with the hopes we’re good to go tomorrow. We’ll cross our fingers and see.”

Stevens said that he’s gone through an interesting cycle every day for the last week.

“Get up in the morning, learn that we can’t come in, drive in and test a couple of times in the garage, and go home and get ready for whatever might be next,” he explained. “Obviously our biggest concern is with any positive test within the organization and their own health. The basketball stuff can be second to that. We’ll be ready for whenever we get to play again.”

Tatum and Robert Williams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which in part prompted the postponement of Boston’s last three games. But it looks like the team will have enough players to return to action Friday night against the Magic.

The Celtics have not played since last Friday’s win over the Washington Wizards. As long as no one else tests positive over the next 24 hours, they should be able to host the Magic.