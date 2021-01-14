BOSTON (CBS) — With the MLB season reportedly set to start on time, the Red Sox have a short window to add talent — both in the lineup and on the mound.
The team did some due diligence this week, scouting two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber at a showcase, according to The Boston Globe.
They weren’t alone, though. According to the report, roughly 25 teams were in attendance, as the soon-to-be-35-year-old right-hander threw in Florida.
Kluber is trying to come back from two lost seasons. He made just seven starts in 2019 due to injury, and he made just one appearance last year due to a separate injury.
The Red Sox had reportedly shown interest last month in Kluber, who resides in the Boston area during the offseason.
Approaching 35, and coming off two serious injuries, Kluber is obviously no sure thing. But his track record — with two Cy Young wins, three All-Star appearances, and 2.85 ERA in the five seasons prior to 2019 — has teams keenly interested in his abilities as the season draws nearer.