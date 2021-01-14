BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,545 new confirmed COVID cases and 74 more deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 433,297 while the total number of deaths is 13,156.
There were 101,413 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.67%.
There are 2,226 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday, which is an increase of six since Wednesday. There are 454 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 91,396 active cases in Massachusetts.