BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said during his coronavirus update on Thursday that he would not be taking questions from the media, a departure from what was the norm for months of pandemic press conferences.
He instead deferred any questions about the virus to Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez or Boston Public Schools Supt. Brenda Cassellius, who spoke about plans to reopen schools in March with hybrid learning.
This was Walsh’s first media briefing since being named as President-Elect Joe Biden’s pick for Labor Secretary. Walsh will leave office if he is confirmed by the Senate.
“We certainly have better days ahead, and we’re going to continue to stay very vigilant, to make sure that we beat this virus,” Walsh said in his remarks. “This virus will not beat us, will not beat the city.”
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who was announced as Biden’s pick for Commerce Secretary last week, left her coronavirus briefing Wednesday without taking questions as well, WPRI reported.
“As you all know, the Mayor is beginning the process to get confirmed as the Labor Secretary, and so his focus is both – to not only run the city, but to also to be able to do that,” Martinez said in response to a reporter’s question.
Martinez also said he’s “absolutely considering” a run for mayor.