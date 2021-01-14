BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Dennis writes, “I’m a flight attendant. I’ve been flying around the country and would love to get my COVID vaccination. Would you happen to know what group I would be in?

According to Mass.gov, people who work in transit and transportation like Rideshare and Massport employees are in Phase 2 of the rollout, slated to occur between February and March. Although the website doesn’t specifically list flight attendants, so I would call your airline to find out if there is a company-wide plan to get employees vaccinated.



Pete writes, “My father is a 70-year-old veteran with preexisting conditions. He goes through the VA and was told he can’t get a vaccination yet. When can he get one?”

He’s not alone. People like your father who live independently are in Phase 2 of the rollout so he can expect to get a vaccine in February or March. Keep checking in with the VA, but also keep an eye on the DPH website, listen for news reports on vaccination clinics, call your local board of health for more information.

As soon as I know more about where people can get vaccinated, I’ll be sure to mention it on WBZ.

The CDC website lists conditions that increase the risk for COVID-19 and conditions that may increase the risk. Virginia wants to know if both lists count when determining when someone qualifies to get a vaccine.

Yes, I think so. For example, diabetes, and kidney disease are on the CDC list of conditions known to increase the risk of COVID-19 but asthma and high blood pressure may increase the risk. But I think if you have two or more of the conditions on either list, you will likely get bumped to Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout in Massachusetts.