SUDBURY (CBS) — Will Chris Evans be picking up his shield? A new report says the actor who grew up in Sudbury is in talks to play Captain America once again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Deadline reported that, according to sources, Evans is “expected to reprise the role in the MCU in some form.” He would appear as his character Steve Rogers in one or two Marvel movies, but it’s unlikely they’d be “Captain America” installments, sources told Deadline.
Evans has starred in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” as well as the “Avengers” movies.
Back in 2018, Evans appeared to bid farewell to Captain America after finishing filming on the fourth “Avengers” movie.
“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” he tweeted. “To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories!”