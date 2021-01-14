Theo Epstein Hired By MLB As Consultant To Evaluate Possible Rule ChangesFormer Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox executive Theo Epstein has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for on-field matters and will evaluate possible rule changes.

Kemba Walker Inching Closer And Closer To Return For CelticsKemba Walker said that he's feeling great, and it's a different "feeling great" than what he felt ahead of his return in the NBA bubble.

Tedy Bruschi Shares Insight On Bill Belichick's Decision To Turn Down Medal Of FreedomBack when Tedy Bruschi played for the Patriots, his relationship with Bill Belichick was entirely based on football. Yet now more than a decade later, Bruschi sees a changed man in charge of the Patriots.

Tatum Ruled Out, But Celtics Should Have Enough Players To Play Friday Night Vs. MagicThings can obviously change between now and Friday night at 7:30 p.m., but at this very moment, the Boston Celtics will be able to field a team for its contest against the Orlando Magic.

Danny Ainge Optimistic That Celtics Will Play FridayFriday's Celtics-Magic game in Boston remains up in the air, but Danny Ainge is optimistic his team will play its next scheduled game.