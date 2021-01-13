(MARE) – Ashton is a teenage boy of Caucasian descent who is described by others as sociable, easy-going, and engaging. Ashton describes himself as funny and caring. He enjoys spending time with his friends and family and going on adventures. The adults in his life note that Ashton is able to engage in conversations that are mature for someone his age. Ashton is very articulate about his wants and needs and is a great advocate for himself. He also enjoys making connections and finding comfort in others. Ashton has voiced that he would like work with kids in foster care to help them through their own challenges. He’s also mentioned interests in opening up a restaurant.

Ashton currently attends high school and does well academically. He’s made significant progress over the years with his social skills. Ashton would benefit from a family that isn’t critical and understands that teenagers make mistakes. His social worker describes an ideal family for him as one that will embrace him for his genuine personality and caring approach to things, and also teach him the value of family.

Legally freed for adoption, Ashton shared he is looking for a home of any constellations where he could be the youngest or only child. He has an older sister he would like to continue to visit with as well as extended family members who he would like to remain connected to and are a support for him. He would especially love a family that has a dog!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.