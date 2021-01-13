BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for the two men who carjacked a Lyft driver at gunpoint in the Seaport late Wednesday afternoon.
State Police said the Lyft driver, a 44-year-old Weymouth man, picked up the two suspects at an address in Dorchester. They asked to be driven to the W.B. Mason store on Summer Street.
When the driver arrived at Pappas Way, the men allegedly confronted the driver, who resisted. State Police said one of the suspects is believed to have pressed a handgun against the victim during the carjacking.
The suspects were able to get into the gray 2018 Nissan Altima and drive away.
State Police describe the suspects as young adult males, one is believed to be Hispanic and the other is believed to Black. The Altima has not been recovered.