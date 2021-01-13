BOSTON (CBS) – Members of Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s team have released new details about the Capitol riots.
Sarah Groh, Pressley’s chief of staff said that when she examined Pressley’s office after the riots, every panic button had been torn out of the office.
Pressley is co-leading articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Pressley has also co-sponsored Rep. Cori Bush’s legislation, which seeks to expel members of the house who contested the election results. Pressley is also one of several members of Congress calling for an investigation into the attacks.
“We won’t heal from Wednesday’s attack overnight, and eradicating the hatred, racism, and white supremacy that brought us to this moment won’t be easy. But if hatred, discrimination, and racism can be codified and amplified, then so too can justice, healing, and accountability,” a statement from Pressley’s office said.